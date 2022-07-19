MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $507,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,099,000 after acquiring an additional 225,516 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,294,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,677,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $178.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.92.

