MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $817,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,072 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $103.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $163.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.