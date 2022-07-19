MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ROK opened at $204.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. StockNews.com cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.53.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

