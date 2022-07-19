MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,671,000 after buying an additional 455,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,177,000 after buying an additional 70,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after buying an additional 573,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $96.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.53. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

