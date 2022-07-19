MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,916 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.1% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $272,868,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in AbbVie by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,680,000 after buying an additional 1,913,451 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in AbbVie by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,074,000 after buying an additional 1,874,609 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $149.57 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.30. The company has a market cap of $264.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

