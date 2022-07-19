MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,916,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 2.1 %

Allstate stock opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays raised their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.