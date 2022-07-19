Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Short Interest Update

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the June 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mainz Biomed B.V. stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Mainz Biomed B.V. Trading Up 1.3 %

MYNZ traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,161. Mainz Biomed B.V. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Mainz Biomed B.V.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

