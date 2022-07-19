Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given a $70.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) has been given a $70.00 target price by research analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.
Malibu Boats Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of MBUU stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,983. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.05. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.58.
Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats
In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 2.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
