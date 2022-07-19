Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given a $70.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) has been given a $70.00 target price by research analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of MBUU stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,983. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.05. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 2.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

