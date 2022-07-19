Mango Markets (MNGO) Hits Market Capitalization of $197.50 Million

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the US dollar. Mango Markets has a total market capitalization of $197.50 million and approximately $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mango Markets coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mango Markets alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00341825 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001917 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mango Markets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mango Markets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mango Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mango Markets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.