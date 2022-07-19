Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mannatech from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Mannatech stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.08%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Mannatech’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

