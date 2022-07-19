Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Short Interest Update

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 996,700 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the June 15th total of 671,700 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manning & Napier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

Manning & Napier Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,145. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.29. Manning & Napier has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $12.91.

Manning & Napier Announces Dividend

Manning & Napier ( NYSE:MN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Manning & Napier’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Institutional Trading of Manning & Napier

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manning & Napier by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 37.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 299,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 81,506 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Manning & Napier by 45.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Manning & Napier by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manning & Napier

(Get Rating)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.