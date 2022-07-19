Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRO. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.13. 193,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,989,856. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.61. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.