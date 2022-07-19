Martin Mucci Sells 12,289 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) CEO Martin Mucci sold 12,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,948,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Martin Mucci also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 8th, Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of Paychex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80.
Paychex Trading Up 4.0 %
PAYX traded up $4.58 on Tuesday, reaching $119.17. 83,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,319. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.42. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
