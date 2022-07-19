Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

Shares of MASI opened at $126.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.12.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

