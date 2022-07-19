Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mason Industrial Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIT. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MIT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,330. Mason Industrial Technology has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

About Mason Industrial Technology

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

