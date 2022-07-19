MASQ (MASQ) Trading 54.1% Higher This Week

MASQ (MASQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0662 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MASQ has traded 54.1% higher against the dollar. MASQ has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $59,928.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00323250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00019744 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001893 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai.

Buying and Selling MASQ

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

