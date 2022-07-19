Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCIA Inc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $5.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.58. The stock had a trading volume of 26,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.59. The stock has a market cap of $327.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Company Profile



Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

