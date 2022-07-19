Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Short Interest Down 38.2% in June

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 322,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Mawson Infrastructure Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIGI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Down 13.6 %

Shares of MIGI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. 790,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,946. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mawson Infrastructure Group ( NASDAQ:MIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.