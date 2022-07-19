McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.50. 12,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,979. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.10. The stock has a market cap of $188.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

