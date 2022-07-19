McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.54.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $254.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $187.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

