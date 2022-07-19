McKesson Europe AG (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

McKesson Europe AG (OTCMKTS:CAKFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.
McKesson Europe Price Performance
Shares of CAKFY stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. McKesson Europe has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90.
McKesson Europe Company Profile
