McKesson Europe AG (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

McKesson Europe AG (OTCMKTS:CAKFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

McKesson Europe Price Performance

Shares of CAKFY stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. McKesson Europe has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90.

McKesson Europe Company Profile

McKesson Europe AG provides logistics and other services to the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Pharmaceutical Distribution and Retail Pharmacy. The Pharmaceutical Distribution division engages in the wholesale of pharmaceutical and other health care products.

