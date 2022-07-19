MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) and Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Critical Survey

MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) and Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MDJM and Offerpad Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDJM 0 0 0 0 N/A Offerpad Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63

Offerpad Solutions has a consensus price target of 8.78, suggesting a potential upside of 310.18%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than MDJM.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDJM $4.47 million 5.12 -$2.25 million N/A N/A Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion 0.25 $6.46 million N/A N/A

This table compares MDJM and Offerpad Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Offerpad Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than MDJM.

Risk & Volatility

MDJM has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Offerpad Solutions has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of MDJM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MDJM and Offerpad Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDJM N/A N/A N/A Offerpad Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Offerpad Solutions beats MDJM on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDJM

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies. The company also provides independent training and tourism development services. It serves real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies. The company was formerly known as MDJLEAD LTD. and changed its name to MDJM Ltd in May 2018. MDJM Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tianjin, the People's Republic of China.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

