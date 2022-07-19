Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,647,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $180.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.42.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.