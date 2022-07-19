Mechanics Bank Trust Department Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Essex LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Cim LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $80.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Cowen reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.44.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.