Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in American Express were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $993,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after purchasing an additional 869,167 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 528,228 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $123,465,000 after buying an additional 368,457 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.20. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.12.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.