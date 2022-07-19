Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Stryker were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 23.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Stryker by 82.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $189.27 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.88.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.