Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,180 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Clorox were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after purchasing an additional 327,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,335,000 after buying an additional 76,072 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 940,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,054,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,268,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox Stock Down 2.0 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.07.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $145.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.90 and a 200-day moving average of $147.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.75%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.