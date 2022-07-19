MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,217,100 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the June 15th total of 836,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,057,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MedMen Enterprises Stock Up 9.7 %

MMNFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,169,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,588. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. MedMen Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.

Get MedMen Enterprises alerts:

MedMen Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis under the MedMen Red and LuxLyte brand names. As of December 25, 2021, it operated 29 stores in California, Florida, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, Massachusetts, and New York.

Receive News & Ratings for MedMen Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedMen Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.