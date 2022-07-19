MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,217,100 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the June 15th total of 836,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,057,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
MedMen Enterprises Stock Up 9.7 %
MMNFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,169,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,588. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. MedMen Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.
MedMen Enterprises Company Profile
