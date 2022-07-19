MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last Week

MEET.ONE (MEETONE) traded up 37.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and $14.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.06 or 0.00391304 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00018674 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001742 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

