Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,483,700 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the June 15th total of 1,072,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($111.11) to €105.00 ($106.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($90.91) to €83.00 ($83.84) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €88.00 ($88.89) to €89.00 ($89.90) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mercedes-Benz Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($90.91) to €80.00 ($80.81) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercedes-Benz Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

Shares of DDAIF traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $103.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

