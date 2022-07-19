Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484,786 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

