Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $19,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

