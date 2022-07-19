Merculet Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (MVP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, Merculet has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a total market cap of $348,227.89 and $1,218.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00343227 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001860 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,257,622 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.