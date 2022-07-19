Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Short Interest Up 65.4% in June

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the June 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MREO shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Institutional Trading of Mereo BioPharma Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 180.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 128,367 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 6,074,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 489,322 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 89.7% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,301,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 615,491 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 221.6% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 217,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 149,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 42.7% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 370,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

About Mereo BioPharma Group

NASDAQ:MREO opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

