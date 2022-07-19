Meridian Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 1.7% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.72.

LH stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,671. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $212.40 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.35.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

