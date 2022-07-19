Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $4.84 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 7.2% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 183.8% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,455,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,185 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,725,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,906,000 after acquiring an additional 753,354 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,340,000 after acquiring an additional 625,489 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,641,000 after acquiring an additional 449,062 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.70. 17,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,846. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

