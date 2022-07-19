Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $636,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.9% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.68. 62,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452,724. The stock has a market cap of $170.82 billion, a PE ratio of 163.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.64. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $381,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,721,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,122,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $381,662.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,721,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,056 shares of company stock worth $13,317,982 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

