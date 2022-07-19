Meridian Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 92.9% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 53,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 75,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 52,153 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 1.2 %

T traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.78. 302,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,542,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

