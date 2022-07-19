MesChain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $31,196.00 (MES)

MesChain (MES) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. One MesChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MesChain has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. MesChain has a total market capitalization of $199,045.83 and $31,196.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00379367 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00018862 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001758 BTC.
MesChain Coin Profile
MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES. MesChain’s official website is www.meschain.io.
MesChain Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for MesChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MesChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.