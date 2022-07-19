Mesefa Tops 1-Day Volume of $30.00 (SEFA)

Mesefa (SEFA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Mesefa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mesefa has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Mesefa has a total market cap of $8,183.38 and approximately $30.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00385933 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00018798 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001781 BTC.
About Mesefa
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official website is mesefa.com. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mesefa
