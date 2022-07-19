Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Calavo Growers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 596.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 640.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $60.00.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVGW. StockNews.com raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

