Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,287 The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Joint by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 6,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $91,378.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,111,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,270,490.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 214,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,580. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Joint Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $214.30 million, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

About Joint

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Recommended Stories

