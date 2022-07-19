Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $500,000 Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. ConnectOne Bancorp comprises approximately 1.7% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 132,799 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,243,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,958.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have issued reports on CNOB shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $951.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.81% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Further Reading

