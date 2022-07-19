Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,808 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 67,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 52,020 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 959,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 95,100 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 60,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $769.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.75. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $16.27.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $194.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $249,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

