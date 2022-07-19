Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 388 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Triumph Bancorp comprises approximately 1.6% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 288,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 251,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,690,000 after buying an additional 57,386 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 186,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,552,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 617.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 349,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,875,000 after buying an additional 300,930 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TBK shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.81.

Triumph Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.02. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.02 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.33 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Bancorp

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

