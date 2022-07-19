Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Takes $377,000 Position in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Innovius Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at $81,006,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at $9,099,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at $5,622,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at $3,888,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at $3,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NerdWallet

In other NerdWallet news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $28,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NerdWallet news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $28,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $66,328.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,075.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,643 shares of company stock worth $179,756 over the last 90 days. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. NerdWallet, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $34.44.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

