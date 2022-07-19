Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 12,460 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

OptimizeRx Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

