Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.7% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $273.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.49.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,367 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $169.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.62 and its 200-day moving average is $217.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.