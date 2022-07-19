MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 34.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.