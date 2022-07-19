Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Up 49.4% in June

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,800 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the June 15th total of 303,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.8 days.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

MBNKF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

